Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s (SMIU) annual elections of six students’ societies including debating society, art society, community service society, literary society, science society and sports society were held on Friday.

The elections were held under the supervision of directorate of students’ affairs and placement of SMIU. 74 candidates had contested for thirty seats (five of each society). All students were enthusiastically involved in the election process. Candidates and their supporters had decorated the election area with panaflexes and banners.

SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh also observed the election process. On that occasion he said that the SMIU was the only university in the country which since 2014, just after two years of its elevation to the level of university, has given a democratic right to its students to form societies and conduct elections annually through a transparent democratic process.

He said that we are grooming the students through this kind of democratic process as well, as they, in the future should prove good leaders of their areas of interest in the country. He was of the view that this sort of involvement of students in their own matters will make them responsible towards their own life and also towards the country, in future.

Shaikh further said that the elected representatives of the societies would be responsible to organise various programmes for learning and grooming of their fellow students.

The vice chancellor congratulated the young elected leaders and hopped that they will play their active role for creation of more healthy and competitive environment in the university that will help the students to polish their leadership and managerial skills, spirit of team work and tolerance.