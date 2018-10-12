Share:

Being a private teacher and a local writer of Turbat where I have highlighted gazillion of complaints about city’s burning issues to the newspaper for begging the concerned authorities attention towards taking actions for their eradication. But unfortunately, I could observe their failures that none of the authority is taking actions on serious issues and seemed as silent as like dead grave.

Being a resident of Turbat, I can’t find any authorities taking action on those issues which are regularly being printed and shared in social and print medias. We have only issues, not taking any action for their solutions yet, and none of the authority appears to listen the poor voices of the people whom contributions are ignored completely.

So, the authorities are humbly requested to take action on each and every actionable issues of Turbat which are being highlighted in newspaper. The Chief Minister of Balochistan needs to warned every department about their failures and strictly command them to do their jobs honestly with taking action on every issue.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN,

Turbat, October 3.