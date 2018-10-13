Share:

FAISALABAD - Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start gram cultivation immediately by using approved varieties for getting bumper yield.

According to a spokesman of the agriculture department, best suitable time for gram cultivation in Attock, Chakwal and other districts of North Punjab is up to October 15 whereas growers of Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal should cultivate grams from October 15 to November 10. Similarly, best time for gram cultivation in Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali and Layyah is up to October 30 while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and districts of Central Punjab should cultivate grams from October 15 to November 15, he added.

The spokesman further said that if the farmers want to cultivate grams in September cultivation of sugarcane crops, they should start gram cultivation from October 20 and complete it up to November 10. Among approved varieties of grams include C-44, Punjab-91, Pital-98, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Bital-98, Neefa-88, etc., he added.