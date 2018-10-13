Share:

LAHORE - A father of four children was killed when a rashly driven truck bumped into his motorcycle on Multan Road in the Chuhng police precincts. The deceased was later identified as Tariq.

A police official said Tariq, riding on a motorcycle, was going towards Thokar Niaz Baig when a speedy truck smashed into his bike. As a result, the father of four children received multiple injuries and expired on the spot. The driver along with the truck managed to escape from the scene. The police were investigating the incident.