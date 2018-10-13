Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party’s Senator Krishna Kumari Friday said federal government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was doing nothing for the people of Thar.

In a statement, she said the problems in Thar were heavy water and marriages at younger age which were blown up by the people who have never been to Thar. Senator Kumari said she was from the area and knew the situation first hand.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are also aware of the situation and are working for the people of Thar, she added.

The lawmaker said this was the reason that “people of Thar voted overwhelmingly for PPP candidates in 2018 elections.”

Senator Kumari said that federal government has done nothing for the people of Thar since 2013.

“Sindh government (led by the PPP) is trying its best to provide relief to the people of Thar where nearly 70 percent of land depends upon rainfall and any period of drought multiplies the difficulties for the people of the area.

If there is more water downstream Kotri then Thar will also get water and there will be less heavy water but some people who have no realisation that certain amount of water has to fall in the sea make hue and cry that water is being wasted in the sea,” she said.