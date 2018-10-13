Share:

MARDAN - The female office bearers of the Amn Jirga Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday took oath of their offices.

General Secretary Mardan Press Club Muhammad Riaz Mayar administered oath to the female office bearers at a ceremony held here. Raheem Zada Bacha, district chairman of Aman Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other male and female members of the Jirga were also present on the occasion.

Aqeela Sumbal was elected as female president of Mardan district while Naheed Noor was elected vice president. Nasreen Iqbal alias Bibi Sherina was elected tehsil Mardan president.

Naek Parveen was elected Mardan city president and Robina Shaheen was elected vice president of the Amn Jirga Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, district president Aqeela Sumbal said that she will play an active role from the forum of Aman Jirga and would strive hard to solve the problems of the females of Mardan district. She added that Aman Jirga is an effective tool which could be utilised to help the needy female and also meet their problems.