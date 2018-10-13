Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday gave assurance to take the matter of registration of Dow Dental College (DDC) graduates with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of “4th All Pakistan DUHS-DICE Health Innovation Exhibition 2018” at Expo Centre Karachi. He said that it was a matter of concern that the DDC graduates had not yet been registered with PMDC, as doctors who spent four years for getting education and one year for house job were yet to register with the PMDC.

“I will take the matter with president of Pakistan who is ex-student of the same college and belongs to the same profession,” he added. He assured the graduates that they would be shortly registered with the PMDC and would be able to work as professional very soon.

“Dow University of Health Sciences is one of the biggest institutions in the country and it is a matter of surprising that two dental institutions of DUHS are not registered with the council. It will be a big loss for whole nation if these dental institutions will cease to work,” the governor said.

Earlier, when the governor arrived at Expo Centre, a large number of DDC graduates, students and their parents welcomed him with their demand banners and play cards.

The governor turned to the protesters and asked their problem. The graduates explained him the situation and governor assured them that he would take it up immediately. The DDC graduates and students were protesting at Expo Centre where the DUHS-DICE Exhibition kicked off on Friday today.