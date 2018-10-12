Share:

MULTAN-The Punjab government has sought development proposals from the members of provincial assembly for the upcoming budget 2018-19 and each MPA is likely to get funds worth Rs100 million for development projects in their respective areas.

Sources said that a meeting with provincial minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi in the chair to review proposals of development projects for Multan division took place here on Friday. Sources informed that the MPAs would be empowered to uphold ongoing development schemes in their constituencies, suspend them or launch new ones.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was aware of the condition of the constituencies of South Punjab and he wants to ensure access of people to all facilities. He declared that all new development projects would be accomplished with the consultation of MPAs. He noted that transparency and quality in all projects were government’s top priority.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Multan Division Nadeem Irshad Kiyani said that the provincial government had directed divisional administration to take MPAs into confidence on development schemes. He added that the work pace on ongoing development projects would be increased and only those ongoing projects would be upheld which would be approved of by the MPAs.

Briefing the participants, Deputy Secretary South CM Office Jamshed Hussain Siyal said that all ongoing schemes were part of annual development programme and they would be made part of upcoming budget. He said that mega projects launched in the past would be accomplished besides launching new schemes. He asked MPAs to submit schemes worth Rs100 million each.

BURNING OF PADDY CROP

REMAINS BANNED

The provincial government has imposed ban on setting the remains of paddy crop on fire in fields with a warning that any farmer found guilty of burning the remains will be charged under Section 144 ppc.

Sources said that the ban has been imposed to control smog which paralysed life in the entire province last year. Sources informed that Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed has constituted teams, comprising field assistants of the Agriculture Department to monitor the situation on daily basis send report to the Director (M&E). The agriculture department has suggested to the farmers to mix the remains of the crops with the soil of their fields as it will enhance fertility of the land.

The agri officials pointed out that the burning process not only affected the outer surface of the land but also caused a serious decline in fertility of the land. They added that the smoke generated by the burning caused serious damage to human and animal health. They urged upon the farmers to cooperate with the agri personnel to control smog this year.