ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the office-bearers and members of the All Pakistan Marble Association met Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar here at FBR House and briefed him on the issues and problems facing the marble industry. The minister assured the delegation the government was aware of the problems being faced by the marble industry and committed to their resolution. He said the government believed in providing full help and facilitation to the taxpayers and invited the Association to come up with proposals for the improvement of the system.–NNI