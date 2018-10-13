Share:

MOSCOW - Five people were slightly injured in the fire in a high-speed Cologne-Munich train in Germany, local media reported Friday.

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn said earlier in the day that over 500 passengers of the train were evacuated.

The fire broke out in a rear train car and spread over to the next car, Bild newspaper reported. The cause of the fire is unclear yet, a representative of the bureau investigating railway accidents told the newspaper. The official added that the experts were at the site of the accident.

The railway stretch between Cologne and Frankfurt was temporarily closed off and the trains are being diverted via another route. The high-speed train service between two major German cities - Cologne and Frankfurt - has been suspended after a fire in two train cars, railway company Deutsche Bahn said Friday.

"After smoke formed in two train cars at 6.30 [a.m. local time, 4:30 GMT] the ICE 511 was stopped on the way from Cologne to Munich and evacuated quickly.

The high-speed line Koeln-Rhein/Main [between Cologne and Frankfurt] has since been blocked," the railway company said in a statement.

Following the smoke appearance, the fire broke out in two train cars, the train operator said. Fire brigades were summoned to put it out.

According to the operator, long-distance trains between Cologne and Frankfurt are diverted to the old Rhein route via Mainz and Koblenz, so the travel time will increase by 80 minutes.

Deutsche Bahn added it was unclear how long the suspension would last since the investigation was ongoing.