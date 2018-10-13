Share:

LAHORE - A 63-year-old Indian prisoner was found dead inside his barrack at the Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail early on Friday. The body was moved to the Jinnah hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Krishan Sagar alias Goti Ram. According to jail authorities, Goti Ram was arrested on spying charges by Pakistani security forces and sent to the jail more than 12 years ago.

He was a diabetic and had been suffering from heart disease. An official said the Indian prisoner apparently died due to heart attack. Authorities were investigating his death.