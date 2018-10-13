Share:

ROME - The Italian Interior Ministry said on Friday that it has expelled three more extremists, thus bringing the number of total expulsions over security threat to 102 foreigners since the start of 2018.

"After the expulsion of the imam suspected of attacking [former] lawmaker Daniela Santanche [2009], during the monitoring of those under threat of radicalization, three foreign citizens were identified and expelled, believed to be the members of radicals and representing a danger to state security, " the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The first expelled extremist is a citizen of Tunisia, who has expressed support during imprisonment for the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia). The second one is a Gambian national, who has vowed to "kill white people" and Christians, according to the ministry.

The authorities have also expelled a 22-year-old Moroccan citizen, the ministry added. Since January, 2015, 339 people have been expelled from Italy over security concerns, according to the Interior Ministry’s figures. Italy, one of first entry points for migrants in Europe, has been seeking to review the EU Dublin Regulation, which allows for refugees to be sent back to the country where they first entered the continent.

Rome claims that the regulation is inadequate for managing migration flows and calls for a fairer migrant resettlement system.