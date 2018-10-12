Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-By categorically rejecting the farcical civic elections drama in Indian held Jammu Kashmir, people of the occupied valley have made it clear that no Punchaiti or assembly elections under India are acceptable to them - nor these can be the substitute to the plebiscite required to be held under the auspices of the United Nations.

These remarks were made by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan who congratulated people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially Hurriyat leadership for rejecting Punchaiti elections drama being staged under the shadow of the occupational Indian guns.

We should expose India over the globe for massive human rights abuses, confirmed by UN human rights commission, he emphasised.

Mr Haider said Kashmiris have sent a message to the world by out rightly rejecting the Indian Prime Minister Modi’s election drama before general elections in India that they don’t want to live under Indian subjugation any longer.

PM Haider was of the view that UN human rights commission’s report had broken the silence on Kashmir conflict at international level.

“It is pretty encouraging that world’s leading broadcasting organizations were paying attention towards Kashmir issue and publishing reports, analysis and editorials on Kashmir now” he said.

He said the way Indian forces are ruthlessly targeting Kashmiri youth, blinding them by use of pellet guns, it has shaken the conscience of international community. He said we should let the world know more on Indian atrocities and human rights abuses taking place against people of Kashmir in IHK.

Mr Haider paid rich tributes to hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Gillani, Mir Waiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Asia Andrabi for consistently resisting Indian cruelties and suppressions.

“India by holding sham Punchaiti elections was trying to give an impression to the international community that things are normal in the held valley but valiant people of Jammu and Kashmir foiled its plan by rejecting these elections.

PM Haider demanded to withdraw all the baseless charges against the arrested leaders in IHK and called for their immediate release. He said Kashmiris are struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination and not for any elections.

The AJK PM said no cruelties or machinations of India could weaken the resolve of people of Jammu and Kashmir who are sacrificing for complete liberation from India and accession of their State to Pakistan.

Meanwhile the Premier while strongly condemning the brutal act of Indian forces against PhD scholar Munan Wani in the valley said every Kashmiri has stood up against state terrorism and tyrannies of Indian forces. He said Wani was martyred by the Indian forces for speaking up against their atrocities. He said such unprecedented sacrifices of people of Kashmir would not go waste and Kashmir would be freed soon.