KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has stopped the anti-encroachments department of KMC from issuing any challan or receiving sum in any head after which any officer or officials of the anti-encroachments department will not be allowed to issue challan for any encroachments in the city.

The mayor has also request the citizens to inform KMC about issuance of challan from anti-encroachments officials or receiving of money.

He said that if anyone show him as anti-encroachments official and he is not belonged to this department then he must be handed over to police.

The action was taken after such reports that persons not concerned to the anti-encroachments department are taking money in different areas of city.

All the deputy directors, assistant director and inspectors of the anti-encroachments department have been issued this directive.

Before this while chairing a meeting of revenue departments the mayor said that he is going to take the major step for removal of encroachments in the city.

He said that the anti-encroachments department will henceforth be not any source of income for KMC and its sole duty will be removal of all kinds of encroachments.

During the meeting, performance of revenue department of KMC was reviewed and directives were issued to various officers.

The meeting was attended by Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman, chairman of land committee, Arshad Hassan, chairman of finance committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, and heads of all revenue departments.

Meanwhile, Wasim formally inaugurated the newly constructed road near the main gate of Karachi University which connects the university road to Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Friday.

He was accompanied by DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi and other officers and elected representatives.

The mayor said that 1 ½ Lac sq. feet road has been constructed in this project which will provide convenience to people in this area.

He said that two to three new schemes were started every week in different districts of Karachi. “We are spending development funds on development activities,” he said and added that more issues of the city will be resolved in next budget.

Sewerage works also done with the construction of this road. Encroachments will be removed in Saddar and other areas of the city,” he concluded.