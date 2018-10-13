Share:

MOSCOW:- The death toll from a landslide in eastern Uganda has climbed to 34, the Red Cross said Friday, after more bodies were discovered under the debris in the area near the Kenyan border. "Death toll increases to 34. Search and rescue continues in the affected communities," the health charity’s Ugandan branch tweeted. Mud and tumbling boulders hit the town of Bukalasi in the Bududa district on the western slope of Mount Elgon on Thursday evening, sweeping away people and animals and destroying a bridge.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Twitter he had been briefed on the tragedy and sent rescuers to the affected community. He promised to look at options to stop such disasters from happening.