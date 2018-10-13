Share:

Lahore - A meeting was held with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair here on Friday to review security arrangements for the upcoming bye-elections.

The chief minister was informed that 4,759 polling stations had been established for 8 National Assembly (NA) and 11 provincial assembly seats. Polling stations have been categorised according to the security needs while 807 sensitive polling stations would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister reiterated that every effort would be made for holding of transparent and impartial bye-elections and added that display of weapons would be totally banned. In case of any violation, the law would come into force, he added. He directed that no incident of jubilant firing or fireworks should occur and all related arrangements should be completed well in time.

He said that indiscriminate legal action would be taken against those found involved in jubilant firing or fireworks.

The Punjab home secretary gave a briefing about the security arrangements made with regard to the bye-elections. The chief secretary, officials of the police and law-enforcement agencies attended the meeting.