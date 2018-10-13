Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Hari Ram Kishori Lal Friday inaugurated computer lab free of cost quality vocational training to underprivileged children at Qasba Colony.

The computer lab is set up with the assistance of Karsaz Education and Welfare Organisation at Chattari building in the office of Assistant Director Social Welfare Orangi Town Karachi.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that Qasba Colony had witnessed worst law and order situation in the past but now they have joined hands to rebuild institutes and society.

“As now the situation of law and order was improved considerably, the provincial government is aiming to provide quality service delivery to masses at their door steps,” he added.

He said that he was informed that this building gave deserted look two years back but today turned into impressive vocational training institute with the cooperation of Karsaz Education and Welfare Organisation.

Kishori Lal who also holds the portfolios of minorities and prisons appreciated the spirit of Raihan Rasool, President of the organisation and invited him to collaborate for setting up such vocational centres in other underprivileged areas of the province.

He said that together we have to steer our country towards the path of prosperity. On the occasion, the minister announced 20 sewing machines for vocational training of girls at the centre.

Social Welfare Secretary Taha Ahmed Farooqui said that underprivileged areas lacked educational and recreational facilities adding that this centre is an impressive addition for imparting quality vocational training in area.

President Raihan Rasool said that they were planning to set up four more such vocational training centres in Mauripur, Mominabad, Baldia Town and Site Town in collaboration with social welfare department.

Additional Secretary Social Welfare Essa Memon, Social Welfare DG Sheema Arif also spoke, while Social Welfare Karachi West Deputy Director Abida Rehman gave details regarding the performance and future plans.

On the occasion children presented tableaus and national songs. During the ceremony, a group of officials of the social welfare department informed Kishori Lal that they were serving in social welfare department for more than 30 years as auxiliary workers in grade six with no further promotion and requested for resolving their issue.

The minister assured the auxiliary workers for resolving their matter as per law and on the spot directed Secretary social welfare Taha Ahmed Farooqui to examine their matter and resolve it at the earliest.