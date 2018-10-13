Share:

LAHORE - NAB Lahore Friday distributed cheques worth Rs138 million among 180 affectees of Model Housing Enclave project. The ceremony was held at NAB office where NAB Lahore DG Shahzad Saleem was the chief guest. Addressing the participants, DG NAB said in May, NAB disbursed Rs240m to 190 affectees. He stated that advertisements were published against the owners frequently, but mojority of affectees preferred maintaining distance from NAB intentionally, which ultimately landed them in heavy financial losses just for unusual trust on culprits.