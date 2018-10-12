Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Lt-Col Waleed Akhter has assumed the charge as Commanding Officer of Special Communication Organisation, (SCO) Mirpur Division.

He has replaced Lt Col Syed Ayad Hussain, who has been transferred and posted in Directorate General of the Special Communications Organisation, Rawalpindi.

The Special Communications Organisation (SCO) has been looking after the telecommunication system in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan over the past 42 years with prime focus of providing latest telecom facilities to the population in the AJK and the GB harmonious to the needs of the modern age.

Meanwhile, social quarters in AJK have paid rich tributes to the outgoing Mirpur Divisional Commanding Officer of the SCO Lt Col Syed Ayad Hussain for his meritorious services, during his stay in the office, providing quality and latest telecom facilities to the private and public-sector subscribers of the Special Communication Organisation in line with the current latest era.

These quarters, including the subscribers of various SCO-run telecom services, have expressed the hope of receiving identical quality and swift telecom services by the organisation under the dynamic leadership of the newly-inducted Commanding Officer Lt Col Waleed Akhter in Mirpur Division similar to his predecessor Lt Col Syed Ayad Hussain, the outgoing CO of Mirpur Division.