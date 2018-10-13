Share:

islamabad - The National Highway Authority (NHA) has retrieved 119 kanals of land from encroachers as it accelerated the pace of removing encroachments along its network throughout the country. According to NHA officials, the action comes in line with directive of State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed. They said the NHA has accelerated pace of the anti-encroachment operation throughout the country. Under the 75 days action plan, NHA has cleared 119 kanal land worth Rs. 1098 million from the encroachers. The encroachment removal activity will be extended to 3131 locations countrywide, in the coming days, said the NHA.

As per details, 13 encroachments have been removed from Indus Highway and N-5 spreading over 45 marlas. In Multan, 57 encroachments were removed leading to clearing more than 101 marlas of land. In Bahawalpur, 55 encroachments at 72 marlas, in Rahimyar Khan 425 encroachments on 1036 marlas, in Wazirabad 35 encroachments from 40 marlas of land, in Lahore, 197 encroachments from 302 marlas of and in Rawalpindi, 561 encroachments at 841 marlas of land have been removed so far. This anti-encroachment drive will continue till 9 December 2018 and 3131 encroachments will be demolished, according to the plan.

Necessary arrangements are underway to clear the Right of Way of National Highway Authority in D.I Khan and other cities. These encroachments are obstructing free flow of traffic. Further vegetation cut work is also in progress along the National Highway Authority network to enhance the beauty of the road network, according to the NHA. Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik is supervising this activity personally on daily basis to achieve the targets as per schedule.