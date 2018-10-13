Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have busted a gang of robbed houses in police uniform here on Friday.

Police officials said the suspects wearing police uniforms reached Block T in Nazimabad area on a stolen government official’s car and entered the house. Extra contingent of the law enforcers immediately reached the site after receiving a phone call on police helpline and cordon off the locality.

The police managed to arrest all the four gang members who were later identified as Shahrukh alias Don, Sheroz, Taimur and Wahab. Police officials while foiling a house robbery also claimed to have recovered weapons and a government official’s car bearing registration number GL-7641 which they stolen from Aziz Bhatti area.

Police officials said that the suspects also admitted that they have been involved in at least eight cases of house robbers as well as over 60 cases of street crimes, adding that one of them Wahab while wearing a police uniform used to park a car bearing government registration number plate and then entered a house along with his companion exposing themselves as policemen and later escaped after committing a robbery.

The suspects arrested are the residents of Lines area. Police officials further said that the accused Wahab is also a political worker and also revealed to have been involved in contract killings of several people including personnel of the intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, Sindh rangers also claimed to have arrested seven suspects during various raids in parts of a city including Saeedabad, Baldia Town, Madina colony, Preedy and Memon Goth. The suspects arrested were identified as Shahbaz, Ahsanullah, Ayaz, Hunzila, Sohail Shaikh, Rizwan and Raees.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested were involved in street crimes and drug peddling while arms, ammunitions and narcotics were also recovered from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

A suspected criminal was killed during an alleged encounter with the police within the limits of Boat Basin police station. Police officials said that the encounter took place at Chapel Resort, Block-1 Clifton when police personnel busy on routine patrolling intercepted the two suspects riding a motorcycle.

The suspects opened indiscriminate fire at the police instead of stopping a motorcycle. In retaliation the police also fired back and arrested an accused, namely Ikram Abbas in injured condition after an exchange of fire while his accomplice managed to escape from the spot.

The injured accused was being shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre but died on the way. SHO Shakeel Sherwani said that the accused had shot Anwar Shah, police constable posted to Boat Basin police station, who embraced martyrdom about three days ago.