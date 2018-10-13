Share:

LAHORE - Pakistanis are consuming only 65-70 eggs per person per annum against the world average of around 160 eggs per person per annum while egg consumption in the developed world is 300 eggs per capita per annum.

This was stated by the newly-elected chairman of Pakistan Poultry Association Dr M Nusrat while addressing a press conference here on Friday to mark the 'World Egg Day.'

He said that the PPA was celebrating the day by organizing seminars at different places to make the general public aware of the nutritional value of eggs and its importance for human health. He said that World Egg Day is celebrated every year on the second Friday in October. On World Egg Day, events are held across the world celebrating the importance of egg in human diet. He said that the first World Egg Day was celebrated in 1996 and since then we have seen a variety of wonderful events taking place internationally, with people enjoying and celebrating the wonderful versatility of the egg.

He said that eggs have a vital role in feeding people around the world, in both developed and developing countries. The eggs have excellent and affordable source of high quality protein, with the potential to feed the world.

He informed that poultry sector is one of the most organized branches of the agro-based sector of Pakistan.