LAHORE:- The player draft for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 will take place on November 20 in Islamabad. According to a press release from the PSL management, Islamabad is set to be the second city to host the PSL player draft. Before the draft takes place, all six teams will finalise their player retention by November 13. The trade window for teams will close November 12 and as per the rules for this season, each team can retain a maximum of 10 players.