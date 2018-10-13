Share:

rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has collected Rs 4.2 million in water charges during last one week under its ongoing campaign to recover outstanding dues. According to Rawalpindi Cantonment Board spokesman, notices were issued to defaulters on non-payment of water bills. He said the teams recovered an amount of Rs 4.2 million from Tench Bhatta, Range road, Bakra mandi, Saddar, Saham and Naseerabad areas.

Meanwhile the Food Control Department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Friday issued notices to 16 food outlets to improve cleanliness during checking hygienic conditions at food outlets in cantonment areas.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the teams visited 30 outlets and issued notices to 16 outlets while samples were taken from 14 outlets in Saddar, Peshawar road and Alabad areas for laboratory test. He said raids on food outlets would continue.

, adding that teams were directed to also check the health of workers serving at the food outlets.