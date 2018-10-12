Share:

MULTAN-Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tahir Ameen stressed upon the students and members of Faculty of Veterinary Sciences on Friday to carry out research on livestock and poultry sectors while keeping in view the ever-rising demand in the society with a view to boost to these sectors.

Addressing the participants of a function organised by the faculty in connection with World Egg Day, he said that it is a good omen that awareness on dietary issues has increased in the society.

He asked the students and faculty to make concerted efforts to create awareness in the society on serious issues like adulteration and profiteering.

He lauded the efforts of the faculty for its contribution in improving the production and supply of poultry products.

He hoped that the expertise gained by the students from the varsity would help them get good jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean of the Faculty Prof Masood Akhtar said that egg is a major natural source of protein and it plays an important role in development of muscles, improvement in eyesight, production of healthy hair and nails as well as strong bones and joints.

He said that the use of eggs in daily diet help boost immunity as it provides elements like phosphorus, iron, zinc, vitamins - A, E, B6, B2 and B5. He said that the dieticians declared egg a super food due to dietary properties found in it.

“That’s why doctors recommend use of eggs in daily diet,” he noted. He pointed out that one egg provided six gram protein, five gram fat and 72 calories.

Dr Faisal Shahid said that World Egg day was marked across the world due to its importance in human diet. He added that the day was celebrated in Viana for the first time in history and an international egg conference was held in 1996.

President of Pakistan Poultry Association (South) Dr Azhar Mahmood, Dr Mian Muhammad Awais and others also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the VC inaugurated exhibition of eggs of different birds while a cooking competition was also held.

The students displayed posters highlighting importance of eggs. Later on, the participants of the event participated in a walk.