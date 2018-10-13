Share:

islamabad - A retired Brigadier of Pakistan army went missing from sector G-10 in the limits of Ramana police station here on October 10, according to the police. The police registered a case on the complaint of Ali Rizwan Raja, the son of the army officer . He told Ramana police that his father Raja Rizwan Ali Haider, a resident of Mohalla Raajgaan, Khanpur of district Haripur went missing from sector G-10/2 on the night of October 10. According to the FIR registered with the Ramana police station, Raja Rizwan asked his driver Waseem Akbar to wait for him at Sabri Naan Centre in street 17 of the sector as he left for some unknown location nearby. He feared that some unknown persons have kidnapped his father. The police have registered a case under section 365 of the PPC and further investigation is underway with no clue of the person so far. According to the police, the cell phone of the ‘abductee’ is off and they have started investigating the matter and have obtained call data record of the abductee. The police have constituted teams to investigate the matter thoroughly. They said there is still no indication to suggest that the person was taken somewhere forcibly. SHO Ramana police station, Gulzar Ahmed said that there was no progress in the case yet. He said the police was looking into all the aspects of the case and hoped for early recovery of the retired army officer .

Meanwhile, Islamabad police is all set to provide security on the polling day in connection with the by-election in NA-53 on Sunday (tomorrow).

According to the security plan, more than 3000 personnel of local police would be deployed at 315 polling stations in the constituency. Three separate control rooms have also been set up to monitor the situation on the day. The constituency has been divided into 4 zones and 6 sectors and each zone will be supervised by an officer of SP level. It is to mention here that out of 315 polling stations, 6 have been declared as the ‘most sensitive’ and 30 as ‘sensitive’. The main control room has been set up at the Safe City Centre.