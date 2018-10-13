Share:

rawalpindi - Punjab Minister for Information & Culture, Fayyaz ul Chohan Friday said that Rs 80 million allocated for the artists in the budget will be distributed in a justified manner and cultural activities will be promoted through the Artists Support Fund. He expressed these views while talking to artists at the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC),the Minister said that the provincial government is drafting a comprehensive policy for the welfare, prosperity and development of artists to provide them more opportunities to utilize their talent.

The Minister said the artists of Rawalpindi have given excellent performance despite lack of facilities and unfavourable situation and have provided entertainment to the people by vigorously taking part in cultural activities. He urged the artists to provide quality entertainment to the citizens by making dramas, telefilms and other programmes on the current themes and utilizing their positive thinking by using best quality, direction and production. Chohan said the database of artists is being made at a Provincial level and this database will help the government to provide facilities to the artists keeping in view their experience, eligibility and performance. He said recommendations are also being sought from the artists to provide modern facilities to the cultural sector of the province and he was personally having meetings with them for this purpose. RAC Director Waqar Ahmed, Director Public Relations Rawalpindi Hamid Javaid Awan and Deputy Director RAC Sajjad Ahmed were also present on the occasion.