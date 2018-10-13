Share:

LAHORE - Immigration and Passport Department on Friday has put the names of former federal minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Qaiser Ameen Butt on blacklist.

Names were placed on the recommendations of NAB, since above-said accused were facing charges of corruption in Paragon Housing Scheme scam under investigation by the Bureau. A notification in this effect was issued on Friday by Immigration and Passport department.

After the placement of names on blacklist affectees will not be able to travel abroad or would not be able to use their passports anywhere.

However a NAB spokesman has denied the news saying that NAB has no concern with the development.