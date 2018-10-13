Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Friday declared that party is heading towards destruction and demanded an intra-party election to save the political force that remained victorious since last three decades from urban region of Sindh.

Sattar expressed these views while addressing a Press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC).

He informed the media men that on September 13 he submitted his resignation from the party citing personal reason. But today I want to share the real reason being my resignation from the party, he added.

Sattar said that the picture is clear that the party is heading towards collapse as MQM-P that used to mark victory from 17 National Assembly constituencies in past only secured four seats in July 25th general election.

While the upcoming by-election is considered to be the next test of MQM-Pakistan, he said.

Today we need immediate measures to save the party from division and destruction and it is only possible when all the members were reinstate to their position held by them on February 5, he added.

And secondly intra-party election should be held as soon as possible, demanded Sattar.

MQM-P leader further suggested that a fresh mandate elected by the party workers is required at the instant to steer MQM from the current turmoil whereas “I am ready to accept the results of the intra-party election”.

Farooq Sattar claimed that he warned leaders and Coordination Committee that in this election the mandate will be taken away from them but they did not follow on his opinion and let him forcefully resign from the position.

While addressing current issues, he said that “MQM-P has not protested over the issue like electricity or water shortage on any domain after I have resigned”. “Current economic crisis is alarming, taxes were being increased, US dollar is on a record scale and might rise to Rs 150 to Rs 200 as looks like a circus is going on”, he added.

Responding to Sattar`s Press conference, MQM-Pakistan Coordination Committee member Faisal Sabzwari said that the party decision making body is going to hold meeting with Dr Farooq Sattar soon while the delay came due to the preparation and campaign ahead of by-election in Karachi.

MQM-Pakistan leaders, office-bearers and workers were busy in running the election campaign of by-polls and party believes in general election party mandate was stolen whereas MQM-P has put its all strength to win its traditional seats, he said.

It is surprising, Dr Farooq Sattar chosen the day when MQM-Pakistan has scheduled to hold a public gathering a head of by-polls, said Faisal ,adding, that Sattar should have preferred to raise this issue after the by-polls.

Sattar raised various issues and party Coordination Committee after reviewing his stance has taken decision to formulate a Committee which will hold meeting with Dr Farooq Sattar and seek solutions of various matters.

Before general election Sattar came at Bahadurabad office and actively participated in the election campaign but gradually his attendance at party office was witnessed low, he stated.

Sattar afterwards showed his concern over the party leadership decision and also tendered his resignation from party basic membership.

MQM-P did receive Sattar resignation but refused to accept it, narrated Faisal.

He further informed that a few days ago MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a meeting with Dr Farooq Sattar and both side presented their stance.

Brief discussion was held and it was decided to hold another meeting in this regard, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that intra-party election was held in the presence of Dr Farooq Sattar but unfortunately Sattar was the first man who expressed his concern on the transparent polls.

The entire organisational set up of the party is functional even at the Union Council level and in-charges alongwith consultation with workers were taking decision as per the rule and regulation of party.

We have gone through the intra-party election and as per party constitution next polls would be held in year 2020, he added.