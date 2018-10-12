Share:

LOS ANGELES-Scarlett Johansson is reportedly set to earn $15 million for the standalone ‘Black Widow’ movie.

The 33-year-old actress has starred as the character in the Marvel superhero movies since 2010, and The Hollywood Reporter has claimed that Scarlett has been handed the same deal that was previously given to Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth for appearing in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, respectively. The Hollywood duo are also reported to have earned the same figure for their roles in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. Scarlett first appeared as the Black Widow in ‘Iron Man 2’, which also starred Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow. The character has since gained significant popularity among fans and rumours about a standalone movie have been swirling for years. Scarlett previously admitted she hopes the ‘Black Widow’ film will be ‘’groundbreaking’’. She explained: ‘’I think there’s room for it. ‘’The only way to do it would be if it were something that we’ve never seen before that was really groundbreaking and incredibly badass.”

I think if anyone could make that happen my boss Kevin Feige could.

He’s a visionary.’’

The New York-born actress explained that because of her character’s traumatic past, there’s plenty of scope to develop a compelling storyline.

She said: ‘’I think it could be something really special.

‘’There’s a lot of room there. The character has a tortured past, she’s had to make a lot of difficult decisions. She has a lot of trauma. She’s got issues. There’s room to work them all out.’’