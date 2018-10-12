Share:

BEIJING:- An international team of paleontologists announced Friday in Beijing their discovery of a fossilized snail in a piece of amber dating back around 100 million years. While most of snail fossils retain only the shell, the new discovery is the oldest example of soft tissues, such as the tentacles, of snail preserved in amber, according to Xing Lida, an assistant professor at the China University of Geoscience and leader of the team. The snail in amber was found at Hukawng Valley in northern Myanmar, an area rich in amber fossil discoveries. Amber can contain different kinds of soft tissues, providing valuable palaeontological information.