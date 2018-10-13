Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court-designated Judicial Commission on Friday ordered to carry out the scrutiny of employees of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

The commission, headed by former judge of Supreme Court Justice Amir Hani Muslim also sought the report about scrutiny of the appointments in the authority in four-week time.

Commission issued the order on the petition of employees of SBCA, who lodged a complaint with the commission that people with fake educational degrees were inducted in the authority on political basis from 2011 to 2015.

The petition also alleged that hundreds of employees were promoted in SBCA on political grounds in violation of merit. It prayed the commission to order investigations about these appointments.

Meanwhile, Miraj Khan, an elected member of local bodies filed a complaint in the commission about illegal connections in Lyari of Karachi. Petitioner alleged that water connections are being given in Lyari area in the under construction building in connivance with the authorities.

He submitted that many parts of the area are deprived from the water supply due to these illegal connections, which are taking away the water from the rightful consumers. He also pointed out that construction of new buildings is also creating sewerage problems.

Petitioner prayed that the commission to make the new building owners to take connections of water through legal means so that the water is distributed judiciously in the area.