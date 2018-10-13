Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Seven persons died and 40 others sustained injuries, some of them critical, in collision between two passenger vans at Adda Darbar Musa on Mehmood Kot Road in Khu Chamru Wala here on Friday.

According police and Rescue 1122 officials, two speeding passenger vans collided while overtaking each other. Resultantly, seven persons died and 40 others injured.

The incident took place at Khu Chamru Wala area. They informed that speeding was the reason behind the deadly accident. Seven passengers including driver of one of the van died on the spot.

The deceased persons were identified as Ghulam Abbas, Sabir, Chandia, Ghulam Akbar, Basit Leghari and Edgar Anwar while identity of one deceased could not be ascertained.

The injured including women and dead bodies were shifted to DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh from where some critically injured were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Muzaffargarh DPO Faisal Shehzad along with DSP Traffic Zubair Bangash and a police contingent reached the spot and supervised the rescue and evacuation being carried out Rescue 1122. The DSP traffic streamlined traffic on the road which got suspended due to the dead accident. The police have launched further investigation into the accident.

Khurram Malazai