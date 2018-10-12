Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Terming Shaheed Manan Wani as the pride of Kashmiri nation, Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Manan and his associate Shaheed Ashiq Hussain Zargar who were martyred in Kupwara district in Indian held Kashmir by Indian occupying forces.

Praising the intellect and understanding of Shaheed Manan Wani, a National Front spokesman said in occupied Srinagar that the whole nation indebted to the sacrifices of youth like Shaheed Manan Wani who spilled their precious blood for a great cause of freedom, says a report reaching here on Friday from across the Line of Control.

The spokesman, the report continued, said that it is high time for New Delhi to rethink its imperialistic policies and adopt one which can lead to a resolution. India must shun its rigid policies resulting in death, destruction and instability of the whole region.

The youngsters like Shaheed Manan Wani are on path of a resistance aimed at breaking the Indian rigidity however New Delhi is continuously trying to create terror among Kashmiri people by carrying out killings.

National Front Spokesman paid tributes to pro-freedom political activist Tariq Ahmad Ganaie of Shopian who was cruelly murdered.

Tariq Ahmad was released from a long imprisonment only some months back and was a well known political activist. The cold blooded murder of Tariq Ahmad has proved that New Delhi and its agencies are on path of killings in Kashmir. He prayed for the deceased soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved.