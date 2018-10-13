Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he was working hard to improve firefighting capabilities of fire brigades working all over Sindh.

This he said on Friday while addressing a ceremony organised to hand over one snorkel and 10 fire tenders to different local bodies of the province. The programme was attended by Minister Local government, Saeed Ghani, Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Hyderabad mayor and representatives of different local bodes and others.

He said that there was a dire need to equip all district and taluka headquarters with fire tenders and such other equipments to improve firefighting capabilities of the fire brigade.

He said that Karachi was one of the biggest and beautiful city of the world with lofty structures and multi-story buildings. It was in need of a snorkel for firefighting for high rise buildings.

“The snorkel I am handing over to the Karachi mayor is one the highest snorkel in the world with 104 meters height for rescuing at high rise buildings,” he said.

It may be noted that the snorkel has a 600-LPM fire pump capacity, a 1,000 LPM foam tank, remote water monitor for firefighting from cage having capacity of 3800 LPM. It has four hydraulically powered outriggers that provide strong stabilisation system to rescue at a maximum height with accuracy and stability.

It has also 360 degree rotation with telescopic booms. The snorkel has been purchased for Rs495 million. The chief minister directed Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani to visit each and every district and taluka headquarters and asses the requirement of firefighting machinery and equipments and then prepare a scheme accordingly.

“I’ll try to purchase maximum fire tenders and required machinery during the current financial year and whatever is left would be purchased during next financial year,” he said.

He also handed over 10 fire tenders to the elected representatives of local bodies such as each one to Sukkur, Hyderabad, Shaeed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Jacobabad and Qasimabad of Hyderabad and three fire tender to Karachi.

Mayor Wasim received the key of snorkel and three fire tenders. The chief minister handed over the key to the elected representatives of the local bodies. Each fire tender has been purchased for Rs19 million and the cost of 10 fire tenders comes to Rs190 million.

Each fire tender has the capacity of 8000 Ltrs water tank and 500 Ltrs foam tank tanks made of polypropylene sheet having life time warranty against corrosion protection. It has normal and high pressure fire pump.

It has automatic built in priming system. The fire tender has also specious crew compartment for fire fighters equipped with all necessary tools. The fire fighters are fully equipped with all accessories and firefighting equipment.

Minister local government and the Karachi mayor also spoke on the occasions.