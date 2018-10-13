Share:

ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on October 11 for the combined income group registered increase of 3.65 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 238.82 points against 230.40 points registered in the previous week, said the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased by 6.52 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 also increased by 0.70 percent as it went up from 218.27 points in the previous week to 219.85 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs 35000 also increased by 0.95 percent, 0.85 percent, 5.57 percent and 5.98 percent respectively.

During the week under review average prices of 05 items registered decrease, while that of 19 items increased with the remaining 29 items’ prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, bananas, pulse mash, pulse moong, and pulse gram.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included gas charges, eggs hen (farm), chicken, garlic, potatoes, vegetable ghee (loose), LPG cylinder, rice irri-6, onions, rice basmati, wheat, pulse masoor, wheat flour, gur, sugar, and cooking oil.