ISLAMABAD : Surgical goods and medical instruments worth $58.585 million were exported from the country during first two months of current financial year as compared to exports of $61.786 million of the corresponding period of last year. The exports of surgical goods and medical instruments reduced by 4.71pc in July August, 2018 as compared to exports of the same period of last year. Meanwhile, the exports of cutlery was recorded at $13.912 million as against the exports of 15.718 million in the same period of last year, whereas chemicals and pharmaceutical products valuing $180.796 million were exported as against $189.010 million of same period of last year. The exports of fertilizers during first two months registered zero growth as no quantity of the fertilizers was exported, it added However, the exports of plastic materials grew by 38.98 percent as 41,760 metric tons of the plastic materials worth $55.227 million exported as compared to exports of 41,021 metric tons valuing $39.770 million of same period last year.

In first two months, country earned $33.402 million by exporting about 1,333 metric tons of pharmaceutical products as compared to exports of 33,402 metric tons worth of $37.577 million of same period last year.