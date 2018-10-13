Share:

Lahore (PR) It’s a great news for the cricket lovers in all over the world especially in Pakistan that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved and allowed T10 Cricket League.

ICC has also advised its member countries to issue NOCs to their players to participate in the event.

T10 Cricket League Season 2 will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium from November 23 to December 2.

Due to last year’s huge success, it is evident that the next season will attract thousands of cricket lovers in Pakistan. There were doubts hanging over the league this year when some certain quarters associated with the league, including its president, raised questions about the transparency in the league.

The 2017 edition was played from December 14-17 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium which was won by Kerala Kings, who won by eight wickets. Domestic and international players continue to be the primary fascination of this league.

In a statement, Chairman Shaji Ul Mulk said: “This direct approval from ICC for T10 League gives our partners, stakeholders and more importantly, the players a much-needed boost. Having said that, it additionally gives us responsibility to ensure we keep growing year-on-year and make this format globally acceptable.”

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan (Maratha Arabians), Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi (Pakhtoons) and Shoaib Malik (Punjabi Legends), England’s Eoin Morgan (Kerala Kings), New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum (Rajputs), West Indies’ Sunil Narine (Bengal Tigers) and Darren Sammy (Northern Warriors), and Australia’s Shane Watson (Karachians) have already been roped in as Icon players for their respective teams.

More hype will be created for this event due to the sanction approved by ICC. With more teams and larger strength of international players, the stakeholders have regained confidence and hope to see a growing trend.