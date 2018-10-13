Share:

ISLAMABAD/SAN DIEGO : In the nearly 40 years since its founding inside a Brentwood, Calif. garage in 1979, Teradata (NYSE: TDC) has grown to become the dominant cloud-based data and analytics company, serving the largest and most visionary enterprises in the world.

Meanwhile, “analytics” has become a $200 billion industry, fueled by speed, scale, and competition within the rising digital economy. But as the rate and intensity of data has grown, today’s market has become saturated with copycats and new entrants who have only served to add complexity and uncertainty for companies hungry to invest in answers – not more analytics.

Teradata has recognized this new reality and unveiled a reimagined approach to the market that has redefined its position in the category of analytics; establishing entirely new criteria and expectations for intelligence solutions in global enterprises. The company is leading this effort from its San Diego campus which, as of today, is Teradata’s new global headquarters, taking advantage of the West Coast’s deep ties to technology innovation and talent. “Uncovering valuable intelligence at scale has always been what we do, but now we’re taking our unique offering to new heights, unifying our positioning while making our software and consulting expertise available as-a-service, in the cloud, or on-premises,” said Victor Lund, Teradata CEO.

“We’re doubling downon our ambitious direction and strategy that’s data-based, customer-centric and built on expertise. Today, we challenge the industry.”

Driving this new approach is Teradata’s singular ability to encompass all the data, all the time, to find answers to the toughest challenges. Teradata delivers real-time, intelligent answers, regardless of scale or volume of query. And it’s done on-premises, in the cloud, and anywhere inbetween. This is “pervasive data intelligence,” which only Teradata has the industry-leading products, expertise, and services to deliver today.