KARACHI - Thailand’s Namchok Tantipokhakul was able to maintian the lead on the second day scoring two-under-par (70) to finish with an aggregate of seven-under-par (137) during the UMA-CNS Open Asian Tour Golf Championship at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC) on Friday.

Tantipokhakul was able to hit only three birdies while scored one bogey on the first hole. Thailand’s Suradit Yongcharoenchai and Jakraphan Premsirigorn tied with him after they both scored four-under-par (68).

Yongcharoenchai scored five birdies and one bogey to end at an aggregate of 137. Premsirigorn, who teed-off at the 10th hole, was leading till the fifth hole until he struck a bogey on the sixth and ninth hole to end with three-under-par (69) with an aggregate of seven-under-par (137).

They are followed by Muhammad Munir who scored one-under-par (71) on day two, hitting five birdies, one bogey and one double bogey on the 15th hole to finish with an aggregate of four-under-par (140). He is on tie with Pawin Ingkhapradit who struck two-under-par (70) on day two.

Thailand’s Tirawat Kaewsiribandit was able to score the only eagle on the fifth hole along with three birdies and two bogeys to end with three-under-par (69) in the second round and a two-day aggregate of four-under-par (140).

The 19-year-old Ahmed Baig, who was leading after day one with a five-under-par (67), scored two-over-par (74) on the second day to finish at the seventh spot with an aggregate of three-under-par (141). Tie with him is Pakistan’s top golf Shabbir Iqbal who scored one-over-par (73) in the second round.

Shabbir hit a double bogey on the ninth hole and then a bogey on 14th while two birdies got him to 73. He has an aggregate of three-under-par (141) and is on seventh spot.

Thailand’s Peradol Panyathanasedh was the highest scorer on the second day hitting six-under-par (66) striking six birdies to finish at 13th spot with an aggregate of two-under-par (142).