rawalpindi - Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah Rawalpindi chapter on Friday staged a protest demonstration against possible suspension of the death sentence of Asia Bibi. Asia Bibi was previously sentenced to death by a court of law under blasphemy law. The protestors demanded the government and chief justice of Pakistan to hang Asia Bibi for committing blasphemy and to not cancel her sentence. According to details, TLYR, under the leadership of Peer Syed Inayat Ul Haq Shah, held a protest demonstration outside Rawalpindi Press Club to press government to not suspend the death sentence awarded to Asia Bibi.

The protestors also carried out a rally from RPC to Liaquat Bagh. Holding placards and banners, the protestors chanted slogans against Asia Bibi and in favour of Khatam-e-Nabuwat. Addressing the participants, the speakers including Peer Syed Inayat Ul Haq said the case of Asia Bibi should be decided as per Islamic laws and there should not be any compromise on it. They said Asia Bibi should be hanged for committing blasphemy. They said if the government tried to help Asia Bibi flee the country then TLYR would expand its protest. They said TLYR is not a terrorist organization rather it has been to root out terrorism from the country. “We even remained silent over 8 deaths during the Faizabad sit in,” they said. The speakers alleged no action was taken against Prime Minister Imran Khan for attacking Parliament and the PPP for damaging public property after the death of Benazir Bhutto.