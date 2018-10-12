Share:

SIALKOT-Hundreds of activists of Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP), staged a protest against the government, demanding implementation of the death sentence of Asia Maseeh in a blasphemy case. The protesters took out a rally Chawinda Phatak to Pasrur Kutchehry after Jumma prayers ad lodged a strong protest against the government for not implementing death sentence of Asia Maseeh.

Local TLP leader Pasrur Pir Syed Shujaat Hussain Shah led the rally. The participants were carrying banners and placards. They chanted anti-government slogans and demanded immediate implementation of the death sentence. They also warned the government that further delay in implementation would cause more distress among the faithful which would lead to a more intense protest.