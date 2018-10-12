Share:

OKARA: Two labourers were shot at and critically injured by highwaymen for putting up resistance. According to police, two labourers - Riaz and Shafi Muhammad were going on Hujra Road in Haveli town when they were intercepted by six armed dacoits and attempted to rob them. The labourers, however, put up resistance upon which the dacoits fire gunshots on them and fled away. Resultantly both the injured labourers got gunshot wounds and rushed to hospital. Riaz was later referred to a Lahore hospital due to his critical condition. The police have started investigation into the incident.