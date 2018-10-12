Share:

FAISALABAD-Two real sisters were brutally murdered were a sharp-edged weapon by unidentified accused here in the Ameen Park area of the city on Friday.

According to police sources, two real sisters identified as 20-year-old Saba, and 26-year-old Sana were murdered by unidentified persons with a sharp-edged instrument after binding them hands and feet.

Both the deceased women were married to two real brothers and had no children. According to initial investigation by police officials, forensic team collected some evidence from the scene including packets of juices.

Police investigators suspected that both the sisters might have been killed after serving them intoxicant-laden juice. The police shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy. The police also picked up husbands of the slain sisters for investigation. Further investigation is underway.