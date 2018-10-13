Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus has started its work in the new parliamentary set-up by engaging women representatives of all parliamentary parties.

The women parliamentarians, who are the part of WPC, will work to increase women’s impact on political decisions, said patron of WPC/ minister IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza.

“The body would work purely for the welfare of deprived women in the country. The basic purpose is to deliberate the matters related to women in the caucus and bring it to parliament for taking necessary steps,” she added.

She said that the body would take any decision with the consultation of all the members. The matter and issues related to general public (Women) will be given priority.

The reconstituted body’s members have also recently attended capacity building training for legislation.