LAHORE - A 22-year-old man was found hanged at a rented house in the Mustafa Town police precincts on Friday morning.

Police investigators say they believe the deceased, identified as Hadayat Ullah, ended his life due to unknown reasons. An official said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to his neck as they reached the spot. The police removed the body, shifted it to the morgue, and were investigating the death.