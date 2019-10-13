Share:

LAHORE - The Golf Teams of four leading golf clubs of Sindh namely, Karachi Golf Club, Airmen Golf Club, Arabian Sea Golf Club and DHA Golf Club, are up against each other in an intense and raging contest for ascendancy that will ultimately elevate the winning club team of Sindh to fight against the best club team from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to decide the champion club team of Pakistan. First round of this two rounds event was held at the DHA Golf Course while final round will take place at the Karachi Golf Club Golf Course. In accordance with the laid down format of this Inter Club Championship 2019, the teams of each club comprise of two golf playing professionals, four amateurs ,two senior amateurs, two junior golf professionals ,two junior amateurs ,two girls and two ladies. In the first round contested and played at the DHA Golf Course, the Airmen Golf Team accumulated 24 points while the Karachi Golf Club Team and DHA Golf Team compiled 20 points each and are bunched together at this tally of 20 points. As for the Arabian Sea Golf Team they lag behind at six points. Regarding the individual performances on the first day, the girls golf players of Airmen Golf Club fetched six points, and six points were contributed by their senior amateurs. Their professionals added four points, four were added by junior professionals and four by ladies.