LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that PTI government has initiated for the formal allotment of houses to the low-income segment of the society under which transparent computerized balloting in Lodhran has been completed. This was stated by him while addressing a computerized balloting ceremony of Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Lodhran on Saturday. The minister also announced the names of allottees after computerized balloting.

The housing minister said that promises made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will be honoured.

 