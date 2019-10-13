Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Saturday ordered the transfers and postings of three more district police officers. According to a notification, DPO Nankana Faisal Shahzad was transferred and posted as Lahore SSP (Operations) while Sarfraz Virk was posted as DPO Bahawalpur. Ameer Taimuri was transferred and posted as DPO Rahim Yar Khan. Akhtar Farooq was transferred and posted as DPO Vehari while Saqib Sultan was directed to report to the central police office. Lahore SP (Sadar division) Ahsan Saif Ullah was transferred and posted as DPO Rajanpur while Haroon Rashid Khan was transferred and directed to report to the CPO.