On the directives of Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department

Barriester Murtuza Wahab and Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department, Government of Sindh Khan Muhammad Mahar, the officers and staff of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency checked

- by visiting different markets - if shopkeepers were abiding by the recently imposed ban on sale, purchase, manufacture and use of non bio-degradable plastic bags of thinner than 30 microns.

They visited the shops of groceries, vegetables, meat, medicines, milk, sweets, snacks, confectionary items etc and found only those kinds and sizes of plastic bags which are not prohibited by the subject ban.

On Sunday, SEPA teams visited the 35 shops of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Nazimabad and DHA.

Earlier on Saturday 25 shops of different types situated at Bahadurabad and Dhoraji were inspected where not at any shop the prohibited types of plastic bags were found.

On the directives of Sindh Government, the Provincial Environment Department will, off and on, be monitoring the implementation on ban of non bio-degradable plastic bags of specific sizes.